Seismologists track 100 earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or greater

The Brief The U.S. Geological Survey recorded 100 earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or greater worldwide between July 3 and July 10. All the sizable quakes occurred along the perimeter of the Earth's tectonic plates. The largest recorded quakes reached a 5.8 magnitude near Vanuatu, Argentina, the Philippines and Fiji.



Seismologists recorded 100 earthquakes around the world that measured at a magnitude of 4.5 or greater last week.

USGS records 100 sizable earthquakes worldwide in one week

Screen capture of the Latest Earthquakes Map taken July 10, 2026 (USGS)

What they're saying:

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), between July 3 and July 10, there were 100 sizable earthquakes – all located along the perimeter of the Earth's tectonic plates.

"There were four 5.8 earthquakes offshore of Vanuatu, Argentina, Philippines and Fiji, but nothing larger was recorded globally this week," the USGS wrote on a social media post.

Dig deeper:

Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0.

Why earthquakes are common in Washington state

Local perspective:

Washington sits along the Cascadia Subduction Zone, where the Earth's tectonic plates are constantly shifting and earthquakes are common.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

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