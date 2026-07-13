6-year-old boy killed by falling driftwood at Bellingham, WA beach

The Brief A six-year-old boy named Killian died on Sunday from severe head trauma and skull fractures after a massive driftwood log broke loose from a makeshift teepee structure and struck him on a Bellingham beach. The boy's 10-year-old sister witnessed the accident and is deeply distraught by the trauma. The family has transitioned an online fundraiser, initially started for hospital fees, to help cover funeral expenses.



A six-year-old boy died after being struck by a massive piece of driftwood on a beach in Bellingham, Washington.

FOX 13 Seattle previously reported that the child, Killian, was at the beach with his family last week. He was playing near a makeshift teepee structure made from driftwood, when a log broke loose, fell and struck the back of his head, pinning him to the ground and causing severe trauma.

The incident resulted in multiple skull fractures and extensive damage to the back of his brain.

Killian's family announced that he died of his injuries on Sunday.

Killian and his sister (left) and Killian in the hospital recovering from the driftwood accident

What they're saying:

Killian's family issued the following statement after his passing:

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us over these last 5 days. We're living through unimaginable grief. Killian was such a bright light. He had this infectious, deep belly laugh that made everyone around him smile. He loved to adventure outside and all the little creatures he would find there. He was curious about everything and loved to learn. He loved to give hugs and always made sure to include everyone around him so they didn't feel left out."

Killian’s 10-year-old sister was present when the accident occurred. His parents noted that she is deeply distraught and struggling with the trauma, as the two siblings are very close.

Killian's family started an online fundraiser initially to cover hospital fees, but it will now also help cover funeral expenses.

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