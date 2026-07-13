World Cup semifinals set: Which teams are left, how to watch

The Brief The World Cup Semifinals are down to four teams: France, Spain, England and Argentina. Tuesday's match will feature France vs Spain and Wednesday's match will feature England vs. Argentina. The winner of both match-ups will meet on Sunday, July 19 in New Jersey.



The World Cup is down to four, France, Spain, England and Argentina, all standing in each other's way for the title of World Champion.

Which teams are in the World Cup semifinals?

What we know:

The first matchup features France vs. Spain at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The backstory:

France enters the match unbeaten and explosive on offense, having scored 16 goals through six matches. Spain has been steadier than spectacular, leaning on late winners and a tournament-best defense that has allowed only one goal so far. With the sides ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in the world, the match sets up a highly anticipated battle between the tournament's best offense and its best defense.

The France vs. Spain match will be at noon PT.

The second match, set for Wednesday, is England vs Argentina at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta.

The backstory:

Argentina enters Wednesday's match having survived three straight close finishes, including extra-time wins over Cape Verde and Switzerland, alongside a stoppage-time comeback against Egypt. England is riding midfielder Jude Bellingham's breakout run as the team looks to end a championship drought dating back to 1966. With Argentina chasing its second consecutive World Cup title and England hunting its first in 60 years, one of the nations is about to make history.

How to watch the FIFA World Cup semifinals

Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Other paid options include:

What's next:

The winners of Tuesday's and Wednesday's semifinal matches will meet in the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19. That match is at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The losing teams of both matches will play in a third-place match on July 18 at Miami Stadium.

The Source: Information in the story came from FIFA.com and Original Reporting by FOX13 Seattle.

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