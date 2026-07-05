How to make the most of USA vs Belgium match day in Seattle

Excitement is building in Seattle as Team USA prepares to face Belgium on Monday in a highly anticipated World Cup matchup.

During Team USA's last appearance in Seattle, more than 150,000 fans flooded Pioneer Square. Local officials expect an even larger turnout for Monday's game and are advising anyone traveling downtown to prepare for heavy congestion.

What they're saying:

"Our message for Monday is simple: Plan ahead, allow for extra travel time, and take transit," Elizabeth Sheldon, Deputy Director of Seattle Department of Transportation said.

Pre-match festivities across the city

Official fan zones and celebrations are scheduled to open hours before kickoff to accommodate both American and international supporters.

The official pre-match celebration for Team USA will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Waterfront Park on Pier 58. The event will feature live DJs, fan activations, food, beverages, and giveaways, including Bank of America bracelets.

Belgian supporters will gather at the "House of the Devils" hosted at Victory Hall starting at 11 a.m.

"The World Cup has really reminded us that this beautiful game is even better experienced together," Mikaela Purvis, Chief Experience Officer SeattleFWC26 said.

"It’s the vibe, it’s the feeling, it’s the hope that we brought to the community that I think I'm most proud of," Peter Tomozawa, SeattleFWC26 CEO said.

Belgium fans march through the streets ahead of their match at Seattle Stadium. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Marches to the match and street closures

Fans from both nations will participate in traditional marches to the stadium later in the afternoon.

Belgium fans are scheduled to depart Victory Hall at 2:45 p.m., while USA fans will begin their march from Pier 58 at 3 p.m.

Commuters and soccer fans should expect rolling traffic disruptions, as city street closures are scheduled to take effect starting as early as 1:30 p.m.

"The key closures include Alaskan Way, the 99NB offramp to Deerborne and Western Avenue," Sheldon said.

An additional viewing party, "Kicking It in the CID," is also scheduled for 4 p.m. at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District.

Seattle takes center stage

Hosting the national team multiple times has cemented Seattle's status as a focal point for the tournament.

"We’re excited to play Belgium—great team, great soccer country, great history," JT Batson, CEO & Secretary General for the U.S. Soccer Federation noted. "I know our team is focused on making [us] proud tomorrow night."

Tomozawa added that the city's soccer culture makes it the perfect venue for the international stage. "Everybody says, 'Oh, you're so lucky that you got the Men’s National Team twice,' I believe that was fate. It had to happen in Seattle. We’re leading the way in this tournament; our city is shining so brightly."

The match kicks off at 5 p.m. on Monday on FOX 13 Seattle.

Watch LIVE coverage all day on FOX 13 Seattle, your official broadcast partner of FIFA World Cup 2026. Coverage begins at 5 a.m. on Good Day Seattle and continues through noon, followed by live coverage from Seattle Center where FOX 13 is the official partner. After that, live coverage continues all afternoon and into Seattle News Tonight. But coverage doesn't end there - watch live post-match coverage on FOX 13+ and in the free FOX LOCAL app, available for your TV or smartphone.

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