Kent, WA fireworks accident lands 3 people in hospital

The Brief A dangerous situation unfolded when fireworks caused multiple people injuries over the Fourth of July holiday. Three people were hospitalized as police launched an investigation with fire officials. There will be more information about additional Fourth of July injuries on Monday, July 6.



Three people were critically injured during an incident involving fireworks in Kent over the weekend.

Just after 1 p.m. on July 5, Puget Sound Fire representatives said three people were transported to a Seattle area hospital for injuries related to the accident. Both King County Medic One and Puget Sound Fire resources assisted in the transport.

What they're saying:

"The incident is under investigation by Puget Sound Fire fire investigators and Kent PD," read a statement from the Puget Sound Fire's X (formerly Twitter) account.

Seattle police said earlier on Sunday that they would be processing and releasing more information related to fireworks injuries on Monday, July 6.

In 2025, Harborview Medical Center released information related to injuries stemming from Fourth of July celebrations: 21 injuries involving hands, 14 involving eyes, 9 involving other bodily areas, and 8 injured people in multiple areas (such as both eyes and hands).

That same year, Central Pierce Fire and Rescue alone reported responding to hundreds of calls for service on Fourth of July.

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