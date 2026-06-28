Seattle Weather: Mainly cloudy and cool Sunday

The cool pattern will continue into Sunday. Afternoon highs will only again warm into the upper 60s throughout the region. Morning lows will start the day around the low 50s.

Afternoon highs will once again remain cool in the upper 60s on Sunday.

Afternoon clouds will stick around on Sunday with a few stray showers possible, mainly in the foothills and mountains. Skies will clear once you head east of the Cascades.

Skies remain mainly cloudy on Sunday with a stray shower possible in spots.

Winds were gusty on Saturday around Ellensburg and will continue to be windy at times through the day on Sunday. A wind advisory will go into effect late Sunday morning through late night.

Winds will be gusty, nearing 50 mph in some spots around Central Washington.

The pattern will remain cool through the week with scattered showers possible at times. Skies will clear and temperatures will warm in time for the 4th of July Holiday.