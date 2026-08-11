WA Costco employee fatally rammed car into co-worker after seeing hug

A Costco employee in Issaquah, Washington allegedly rammed his car into a co-worker riding a motorcycle, killing him out of anger and jealousy, according to reports citing statements made to investigators.

Tyler Sorensen, 22, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the July 31 death of 20-year-old Jonathon Langdon in Issaquah.

Sorensen allegedly followed Langdon out of a Costco parking lot before swerving into his lane and striking his motorcycle, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Security video showing the moments before Tyler Sorensen, 22, allegedly rammed 20-year-old Jonathon Langdon in Issaquah. (King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)

Langdon was thrown from his motorcycle into a metal signpost, authorities said. Sorensen fled the scene but returned an hour later with a family member to speak with investigators, according to the Issaquah Police Department.

Sorensen told his father that he "did something stupid" and had been in a collision but kept going. Once his father realized that Sorensen had left the scene of an accident, he drove his son back to the collision site an hour after the deadly incident, prosecutors said.

Sorensen allegedly told investigators that he became jealous after seeing Langdon hug a female co-worker whom Sorensen claimed was his girlfriend. After seeing the hug, he texted friends that his "blood is boiling."

Sorensen allegedly told investigators that he and the female co-worker had been in a relationship for about two to three months, which ended in late May. However, she told police that they had never dated and that she only considered him a friend and had repeatedly told him she "needed space" and that he was "crossing boundaries," authorities said.

Sorensen allegedly told law enforcement that his actions were "stupid" and that he only wanted to "spook" Langdon.

A Costco store in Vallejo, California, US, on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim as they process this tragic loss of life," said Issaquah Police Chief Steve Mylett.

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