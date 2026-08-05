Seahawks Notebook: Hard Knocks episode well received

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The Brief Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said from the start that he wanted his team to be open and welcoming of HBO's Hard Knocks crew during training camp and believed it would show off the best of their program in Seattle. Episode One appeared to check all the boxes for Macdonald and the Seahawks. "I thought it was great. Shout out to HBO," Macdonald said on Wednesday. "You realize how many people it takes to make this thing come to life. Theres’s people everywhere, they’re like climbing out of cupboards. There’s cameras everywhere and they really have been a joy to work with."



Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said from the start that he wanted his team to be open and welcoming of HBO's Hard Knocks crew during training camp and believed it would show off the best of their program in Seattle.

Episode One appeared to check all the boxes for Macdonald and the Seahawks.

"I thought it was great. Shout out to HBO," Macdonald said on Wednesday. "You realize how many people it takes to make this thing come to life. Theres’s people everywhere, they’re like climbing out of cupboards. There’s cameras everywhere and they really have been a joy to work with. Not knowing going into this situation how everything was going to operate and what it was going to look like logistically, I think we have a really high appreciation and respect for how they’ve gone about their business and just the spirit of what they’re trying to capture.

"It’s like I said at the beginning, we know they’re great at their job. I’m proud of our guys because I feel like we’ve been ourselves the whole time with a couple of fun exceptions that we’ve let those people know. Overall, it’s been a great experience."

Derick Hall was among the most notable players from the first episode for a few reasons: his massive lifted truck he's meticulously built, and a practice fight with Bryce Cabeldue and Brady Russell that had to be smoothed over after practice.

Hall slammed Cabeldue to the turf from behind with his arm around his neck and Russell came to his defense, allegedly telling Hall has contract – a three-year, $42 million deal signed this offseason – had changed him. At least that's what defensive coordinator Aden Durde told Macdonald that Russell had said.

Hall and Russell seemingly patched up the disagreement after practice was over. It's an interaction Hall was happy to see shown on the show.

"I love it. I think it's authentic. You know, I think it shows who we are as a unit, as a team, right?" he said.

"At the end of the day, we all love each other here. We're a team, we're a brotherhood, and at the end of the day, it happens out here, we go in the locker room and we hug it out. You know, ‘hey man, I apologize, that was beyond the line of where we’re trying to go and what we're trying to get moving forward.' And I think that's what we do really well here, and that's a part that I think that's our advantage. It goes no further than out here. Once it's done, it's over with, and everybody moves forward."

No update on Robbie Ouzts' status

Fullback Robbie Ouzts is still being evaluated for an issue that has kept him out of practice for the last week. While Mike Macdonald hasn't provided any details on Ouzts' exact issue, he dealt with a neck injury last season that forced him to miss the NFC Championship and Super Bowl.

"Were going to try and find some more information with Robbie’s situation soon. I’ll just leave it at that right now. We’ll have an update for you sooner than later," Macdonald said on Monday.

When asked about Ouzts again after practice on Wednesday, Macdonald said they're still waiting.

"Nothing’s changed honestly. Still waiting and seeing," he said.

Roster moves and injuries

The Seahawks added running back T.J. Harden and cornerback Jordan Washington to their roster ahead of practice on Wednesday, releasing cornerback Brandon Johnson and linebacker Garrett Nelson to make room.

Running back depth was needed after Jacardia Wright left practice with an injury on Monday. With Kenny McIntosh released as well and Zach Charbonnet still sidelined with his ACL recovery, another back was necessary.

Players who did not practice on Wednesday:

Cornerback Julian Neal, linebackers Chris Paul Jr., and Jamie Sheriff, tackle Bobby Hart, running back Jacardia Wright, fullback Robbie Ouzts, and wide receiver Jake Bobo.

Safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) and running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) remain on the PUP list.

"Nothing’s changed on that front," Macdonald said of Charbonnet. "There’s just a progression that you’ve got to be able to do to get your body ready to go play an NFL season, especially at the running back position. So he’s going through it. He’s hitting his hurdles and we’re rolling. We’ll see what the timetable is and see how quickly he comes back."

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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