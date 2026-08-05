Wildfire smoke in Leavenworth, WA pushes air quality indicators off the charts

The Brief Dense wildfire smoke, primarily from the nearby Little Giant Fire, pushed Leavenworth's air quality far past traditional index maximums, causing throat and eye irritation for residents and tourists. The hazardous air halted local tourism and business operations, forcing store closures and the cancellation of summer river activities. Extremely high pollution levels triggered a brief public transit shutdown under state safety rules, prompting regional locations to distribute free N95 masks and serve as clean air shelters.



Suffocating smoke from active wildfires east of the Cascades has pushed air quality in Leavenworth far past traditional index maximums.

The hazardous air quality forced some local businesses to close, and triggered a brief, temporary public transit shutdown in the valley.

Off-the-charts air quality readings

The standard U.S. Air Quality Index (AQI) caps its scale at 500 for "Hazardous" conditions. However, dense smoke funneling through the Leavenworth area has caused local sensors to record peak readings more than seven times that maximum.

"All the smoke in the Pacific Northwest is kind of coming down here right now," said Simon Keyser, acting captain with the Chelan County Fire District 3.

Primary Fire Source: The Little Giant Fire, burning less than 30 miles away, along with regional blazes, continues to funnel dense smoke and ash particles into the region.

Local Impact: Residents and tourists report the heavy ash fall is causing irritations, including throat burning and itchy eyes.

"I can feel my eyes burning a little. Breathing is still okay, but I can clearly feel the eyes burn," said Basanthi Pasupuleti, visiting from New Jersey. "It’s suffocating, and I don’t think it’s good for long-term exposure."

"It’s just gotten progressively worse," said Keyser. "It rolls through and it does get awful. You wake up in the morning, your throat is coated and it’s just gross outside."

Tourism and local economy halted

The seasonal surge in Leavenworth's Bavarian-themed town center has slowed due to the smokey conditions. Some visitors canceled plans and found shelter indoors.

Activity Cancellations: Popular summer river activities, including tubing and paddle boarding, have been canceled by local outfitters.

Store Closures: Multiple local retailers and rentals have closed their doors temporarily due to hazardous outdoor and indoor air infiltration.

Sydney Regan, visiting from California, said the smoke triggered her asthma.

"I’ve been using my inhaler as much as possible. I had to get a prescription of cough medication filled while I was out here. I didn’t bring it with me and wasn’t expecting the fires," said Regan.

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Public transit shutdowns under state safety rules

The extreme air pollution poses severe risks to outdoor workers and public transit operators. Under Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) safety rules, regional public transit operations must temporarily shut down whenever the AQI reaches 849.

Link Transit confirmed that service was briefly suspended at least once during this weather event. Transit officials advise all commuters to prepare alternative transportation plans as conditions fluctuate.

Free N95 mask distribution & smoke shelters

To help the public limit smoke inhalation, free N95 masks are currently available at several regional locations:

NCW Libraries: All branch locations are open as clean, air-conditioned smoke shelters and are handing out free N95 masks.

Chelan County Fire District 3: Masks are available for walk-ins at Station 31.

Columbia Station: Link Transit Guest Services in Wenatchee is providing free protective masks to riders and community members.

Health officials urge all residents, especially individuals with asthma, cardiac issues, or respiratory conditions, to avoid outdoor exertion and remain indoors with filtered air until wind patterns shift.

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