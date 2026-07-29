Seattle mourns 2 killed in Bite of Seattle shooting silent vigil

The Brief Community members gathered at Seattle Center on Wednesday for a silent vigil honoring the victims of the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting. Flowers, handwritten messages and moments of reflection offered support for the victims' families and those affected by the violence. Attendees and local leaders called for unity and healing as Seattle continues to mourn the loss of two innocent bystanders killed in the shooting.



A city heavy with grief is leaning on one another tonight as the Seattle community works to navigate the painful aftermath of Sunday’s deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle.

Dozens of people gathered at Seattle Center’s International Fountain Wednesday evening for a silent vigil, creating a space for reflection, compassion, and shared healing following the senseless act of violence that claimed two innocent lives and wounded four others.

"It just felt right to do it," said Bowen, a young student who attended the vigil after leaving summer camp at the Pacific Science Center.

Flowers at the silent vigil for the Bite of Seattle victims by the International Fountain. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

The event, hosted by the Mayor's Office in partnership with the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department, brought together community members of all ages and backgrounds—many of whom were complete strangers standing shoulder-to-shoulder near the site where gunfire erupted just days prior.

"No matter what darkness lives in the world, there’s always going to be just as much light," said Nate Thomas, an Anacortes resident who stopped by the vigil during a visit to the Space Needle.

Flowers and handwritten notes lined the water's edge at the fountain. Among the written tributes was a poignant message from a young attendee named Clara, reading simply: "Sorry for your loss. You’re not alone. I hope you had a good life."

Local perspective:

For long-time residents, the violence was a painful reminder of how much the city has changed in recent years.

"I grew up here in Seattle, Washington. I thought about what it used to be like, and I said to myself, 'It’s not like that anymore,’" said Alvin Moore, jurisdictional prelate of the Washington State Jurisdiction of the Church of God in Christ.

However, Moore emphasized that overcoming community trauma requires active unity.

"Faith without work is dead. So, we can have all the faith, we can do all the prayer, but we have to put that in action," Moore said. "It’s about the people coming together. "One person can do so much, but all of us coming together can impact and make a greater difference in our city."

First responders were also present to pay their respects to the victims and offer comfort to grieving community members. Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes attended briefly to lay flowers, dismissed by Mayor Katie Wilson just hours later.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins remained throughout the evening with attendees.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes attends the vigil for the victims of the Bite of Seattle shooting at Seattle Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Most of those who participated did not know 44-year-old Carlos Villalba or 56-year-old Ashley Whitehead, the two innocent bystanders killed in Sunday's crossfire, nor the four survivors recovering from their injuries. However, community members expressed that shared grief transcends personal connection.

"You are loved by more than you know," Thomas said, offering words of comfort to the victims' families. "Just know that there is still love in the world."

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