Seattle mayor slams former Chief Barnes over search for successor

The Brief Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced a charter-guided search for a permanent police chief following the resignation of Shon Barnes. The mayor is seeking a leader who maintains a consistent presence in Seattle, drives culture change and supports alternative crisis response systems. A diverse search committee and broad public engagement process will give residents a direct role in selecting Seattle's next chief.



Mayor Katie Wilson announced Friday that Seattle is launching a search for a permanent police chief following the resignation of former Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes.

Wilson will be focused on finding a leader who drives operational excellence, earns the respect of officers and leads organizational change.

Speaking at a press conference at City Hall, Wilson outlined her vision for the search process. Keep reading to learn more.

Key qualities for Seattle's next police chief

Wilson emphasized that the city’s next police chief must be an effective top-to-bottom leader who listens to and builds strong relationships with rank-and-file officers.

She stated that the ideal candidate must balance earning the respect of the police force with making necessary changes to department culture and protocol in a firm and fair manner.

"I will be looking for somebody who is consistently present in Seattle, keeping travel to an appropriate minimum." — Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson

Wilson added that the new police chief must also ensure sufficient leadership remains in town during any absence to handle emergencies.

Additional police chief priorities outlined by Mayor Wilsaon

Crisis Management: Practicing clear communication in stressful situations.

Resilience: Navigating public criticism and course-correcting with grace when necessary.

Alternative responses: Partnering with service providers, the care department and the fire department, so officers can focus on primary policing duties.

Accountability: Working closely with oversight agencies and maintaining active pathways for community feedback.

Featured article

Community-centered search process

The selection process for a permanent police chief is governed by the city charter, but Wilson noted that the charter requirements represent "a floor, not a ceiling."

To ensure residents have a direct voice, the mayor announced plans to partner with Councilmember Bob Kettle, the Seattle City Council and a community search committee. The committee will feature stakeholders from across Seattle's diverse neighborhoods.

"The chief will be accountable to the communities of the city," Wilson said. "And that means the communities of the city need to be part of choosing who leads this department."

Featured article

Focusing on public safety goals

The leadership transition follows recent public safety challenges, including a fatal mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival.

Wilson reiterated that the city's broader public safety efforts must address youth gun violence and keep every neighborhood safe. She stated that achieving true public safety extends beyond traditional law enforcement to include investments in families, youth and crisis intervention services.

"Despite the challenges of this moment, I feel deeply hopeful about the future of our police department and of public safety in Seattle," Wilson said.

Featured article

The Source: Information for this story came from a press conference held by Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

When to watch the Blue Angels fly at Seattle Seafair 2026

Seafair details new security as Seattle mourns deadly shooting

Seattle Storm co-owner fined, suspended after spat with Indiana Fever fans

Why did police turn off body cameras after Seattle Center shooting? What we know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.