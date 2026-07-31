Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and the new interim police chief, Andre Sayles, will be speaking at a news conference Friday morning at 11 a.m. PT.

Shon Barnes is officially out as Seattle Police Chief. The decision from Mayor Wilson comes during growing criticism of the city's response to a deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on Sunday – three people were killed, several others were hurt.

His resignation has sparked some harsh reactions from Seattle City Council members who are blasting the mayor's decision to call for it in the first place. The City Council plans to launch a review into the resignation in the summer.

Now, public safety is top of mind with Seafair activities underway.