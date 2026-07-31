Andre Sayles steps into interim police chief role in Seattle

The Brief Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson appointed Deputy Chief Andre Sayles as interim police chief to lead the department while the city searches for a permanent leader. Sayles announced increased police staffing, including foot and bike patrols, at all remaining major summer events following a recent shooting at Seattle Center. Deputy Chief Yvonne Underwood, who joined the department in 1997, will assist Sayles in leading the command staff



Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson appointed Andre Sayles as the interim chief of police to lead the department during the city's search for a permanent chief.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson (left) and Andre Sayles (center) during a Friday press conference announcing Sayles' appointment as interim police chief. (FOX 13 Seattle)

New Leadership at Seattle Police Department

What we know:

On Friday, Wilson introduced Sayles to lead the Seattle Police Department as interim chief during Friday morning news conference.

Sayles joined the department less than a year ago as deputy chief of administration and investigations. He brings 20 years of law enforcement experience, including time as chief of police in Beloit, Wisconsin, where he spent 12 years on SWAT and led drug and gang units.

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Wilson noted that Sayles will lead alongside Deputy Chief Yvonne Underwood, who has served in the department since 1997.

What they're saying:

"I chose Andre Sayles because he has done this job before and can hit the ground running. He served as chief of police in Wisconsin, where he led with a community-focused approach that strengthened both public safety and community trust, Wilson said. "He has earned the respect of our police force in his time here, and that is exactly what we need right now. His background spans the full range of what this role requires. He has serious investigative and operational credentials, having led specialized units, including a drug and gang investigative unit, and served on a SWAT team for 12 years, including four years as team leader. He understands complex investigations. He understands tactical operations. He understands how to build and lead specialized teams. And he is deeply committed to community policing and youth engagement, consistently prioritizing the relationships between law enforcement and the people being served."

Event Security and Community Safety

What's next:

In response to community safety concerns following the Seattle Center shooting, the Seattle Police Department will increase staffing at all remaining major summer events, according to Sayles.

Community members can expect an increase in foot patrol, bike, and police outreach engagement team officers at weekend gatherings.

Sayles stated that identifying and arresting those responsible for the Seattle Center incident remains a top priority for the department.

"The men and women of this department continue working tirelessly to identify and arrest anyone responsible. In light of the tragic incident, the Seattle Police Department has heard from our community about safety concerns at public gatherings and events," Sayles said. We hear you."



The Source: Information in this story came from a news conference with Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and interim Seattle Police Department Chief Andrew Sayles, and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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