'Little Giant' wildfire prompts Level 3 'Go Now' evacuations for Chelan County, WA

The Brief The Little Giant fire continued to spread in Chelan County heading into the weekend. Evacuations at Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 were ordered by Friday, July 31.



People in Chelan County were ordered to evacuate on Friday as the Little Giant wildfire raged near businesses and homes heading into the weekend.

About 30 miles northwest of Leavenworth, there was an area evacuated with a Level 3 "Go Now" order. The impacted zone was for Entitat Valley.

More details on evacuation levels as of Friday:

Level 3: Entiat River Road (Forest Service Road 5100) from Entiat Sno-Park to Cottonwood (Forest Service Road 5100-124), including the Myrtle Lake area.

Level 2: Entiat River Road from the Entiat Sno Park to Stormy Creek Road (Forest Service Road 5395).

Level 1: Entiat River Road from Stormy Creek Road (Forest Service Road 5395) to Potato Creek Road (Forest Service Road 5380).

Little Giant fire evacuation order map July 31, 2026

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