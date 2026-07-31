Park staff find rabid bat near playground in Renton, WA

A dangerous animal was found near a playground in Renton this week. Now, health investigators are urging anyone who came into contact with it to seek care.

Timeline:

There was a rabid bat at Gene Coulon park on July 28. Staff at the park found it on the sidewalk near the south end of the park adjacent to the playground area and bathrooms.

The contagious disease is easily spread through contact, so people (or their pets) are at risk and advised to contact King County health officials as soon as possible if they did touch the animal.

Gene Coulon Park site of rabid bat on July 28

What they're saying:

"Any person or animal that touched or had contact with the bat or its saliva could be at risk of getting rabies. Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms begin. Fortunately, rabies can be prevented if treatment is given before symptoms appear." read a statement, in part, from the Public Health - Seattle and King County staff.

So far, the health department says they have not received confirmed contacts.

Pets and rabies

"If your pet might have had contact with this bat, contact your veterinarian immediately. Dogs, cats, ferrets, and horses should be current on their rabies vaccine but will need to be revaccinated if they had contact with a bat. The best way to prevent rabies in pets is to ensure they are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations."

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