Power cuts possible for wildfire-prone WA residents over weekend near Chelan, Manson

The Brief Weather patterns are likely to spark and spread wildfires over the weekend. In response to this threat, the Public Utility District has warned central Washington residents they may cut power. The Little Giant fire continues to spread nearby to the impacted communities.



Weather conditions heading into the weekend are prime for sparking and spreading wildfires across certain areas of Washington. Residents in Chelan and Manson have been warned their power may be cut in the interest of public safety.

On Friday, the Public Utility District (PUD) for Chelan asked people in those areas to prepare for power shut-offs on Saturday, Aug. 1. The addresses that could be impacted will be listed on the PUD outage page.

What they're saying:

"If the forecasted weather conditions become imminent, Chelan PUD may temporarily turn off power. According to early estimates, the public safety power shutoff may last up to 24 hours, beginning Saturday," said a representative for PUD on July 31.

FILE: Chelan Hills wildfire burns outside Lake Chelan area in July 2026.

Dig deeper:

The warning comes as the quickly spreading, intensifying Little Giant fire burns outside of Leavenworth, Washington, prompting Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders.

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