VIDEO: Police release bodycam footage of Bite of Seattle response

The Brief Seattle Police released bodycam video showing officers running through fleeing crowds to treat victims, perform CPR, and search for suspects following a deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle. Officers took a 15-year-old boy into custody at the scene, though the homicide unit continues to investigate and search for any additional suspects involved. Authorities urge anyone with information, photos, or video evidence to contact the Seattle Police Department tip line at (206) 233-5000 or use their submission portal.



The Seattle Police Department has released new video of the police response to last weekend's deadly mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle event.

According to authorities, officers were already patrolling the Seattle Center grounds when they heard gunshots, and bodycam video shows police running into the fleeing crowds of festival goers.

The full video released by police shows officers treating victims and performing CPR. FOX 13 Seattle has opted to edit this out, due to the sensitive nature of the incident and the possible conditions of the victims.

CONTENT WARNING: The following video shows the police response to the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting. Some may find the subject matter disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

While some officers treated victims, others searched for the perpetrator, eventually taking a 15-year-old boy into custody.

Seattle Police's homicide unit is still investigating the shooting, and continues to search for anyone else involved. Anyone with information on the shooting or possible persons of interest are asked to call the SPD tip line at (206) 233-5000, or submit photo or video evidence to the SPD Public Submission Portal.

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