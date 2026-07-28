FOX 13 Seattle to broadcast Seafair Festival Weekend on Sunday

The Brief Seattle’s annual Seafair Weekend Festival takes place at Genesee Park on Lake Washington from Friday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 2, offering hydroplane races, live music, and daily air shows featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Festival admission is free on Friday courtesy of Windermere, while tickets are required for Saturday and Sunday, with FOX 13 broadcasting the event live on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Boeing Air Show features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels performing practice runs on Thursday before main weekend demonstrations.



Seattle’s annual Seafair Weekend Festival takes place Friday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 2, bringing hydroplane races, live entertainment and air shows to Genesee Park on Lake Washington, and FOX 13 will broadcast Sunday's events.

How to watch Seafair Sunday

The event will broadcast live on Sunday, August 2 on FOX 13, streaming on FOX LOCAL and fox13seattle.com.

FOX 13 will be live from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festival Details and Schedule

What we know:

Seafair Weekend Festival features live music, local food and beverage options, hydroplane races and air shows over Lake Washington.

General admission is free on Friday, July 31 courtesy of Windermere, but tickets are required for admission on Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2.

The event includes performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who will conduct two practice runs on Thursday, July 30, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Daily air show demonstrations run Friday through Sunday, featuring search-and-rescue demos, military flyovers and stunt pilots.

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Live musical acts, including DJ Chris Charma, Navy Band Northwest, The Local Strangers and Brittany Danielle, will perform throughout the weekend.

Parking, Shuttle and Security Guidance

What we know:

Festival organizers recommend arriving by public transportation, including Metro and Link Light Rail, as well as rideshare and bicycle options. First-come, first-served ADA parking is located at 43rd Avenue and Genesee Street. A complimentary shuttle service connects the ADA lot, Main Gate, 43rd Avenue and Lake Washington Boulevard, and the Captain's Club.

Security measures have been planned in coordination with the Seattle Police Department, Seattle Fire Department, emergency management partners and private security. This year's safety plan incorporates a weapons detection system at every entrance.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seafair and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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