Seattle police arrest man after downtown hate crime attack injures 2

The Brief Seattle police said they arrested a 40-year-old man Tuesday night following a hate crime attack that injured two men in downtown Seattle. The man is accused of throwing a bottle of unknown liquid at the men while calling them homophobic and racial slurs, police said. Police say the men managed to pin the suspect to the ground and call 911 before officers arrived to make an arrest.



A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after he injured two men in downtown Seattle during a hate crime attack, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police say the man threw a bottle of unknown liquid at the two men before calling them various homophobic and racial slurs.

The men were also able to pin the suspect to the ground and call 911 before officers arrived at the scene.

What we know:

Just after 9 p.m., police said they received reports of an assault near 8th Avenue and Stewart Street.

Police say the victims, aged 24 and 25, were walking down the street when the man threw the bottle containing the unknown liquid at them.

When the victims turned around, the man began using the slurs before physically assaulting them, SPD added.

"After talking with the victims, a witness, and canvassing for video footage, officers arrested the suspect for the hate crime," police said.

What's next:

According to police, the suspect was booked into King County Jail.

The agency adds that the case has been assigned to the SPD Bias Crimes Coordinator for investigation.

Anyone with information, photos or video of the incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or email SPD_hatecrimes@seattle.gov.