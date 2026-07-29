Seattle weather: Clouds to sunshine Wednesday, mild temperatures

The Brief Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s across western Washington. Warmer, sunnier weather returns Friday before cooler temperatures and more clouds arrive for the weekend. A chance of showers could affect parts of the region during Seafair weekend, but the timing is still uncertain.



Morning clouds to start Wednesday, but sunshine returns for the afternoon. We will see this pattern Wednesday and Thursday as a low pressure system sits offshore, bringing mild and dry conditions.

Morning clouds to start Wednesday, but sunshine returns for the afternoon.

What's next:

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s with afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will still be warm for central Washington with highs in the low 90s. The coast will be cooler, in the mid to upper 60s with morning clouds and onshore flow.

Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s with afternoon sunshine.

High pressure starts to build on Friday, increasing temperatures and bringing plenty of sunshine. The upper level low offshore will slowly start to move in late Friday into Saturday, bringing the return of clouds and cooler temperatures.

High pressure starts to build Friday, increasing temperatures and bringing plenty of sunshine.

Looking Ahead:

Clouds return for the weekend with cooler temperatures and a chance of showers. The timing of the showers this weekend is still to be nailed down, but some could see sprinkles early Saturday through midday Sunday. We will be watching closely as this weekend is Seafair!

Clouds return for the weekend with cooler temperatures and chance of showers.

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