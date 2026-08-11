All evacuations for Spokane fires lifted, sheriff's office says

The Brief The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that all evacuation levels due to the Spokane Complex Fire have been lifted. The fires have devastated the area, leaving at least 900 structures destroyed. The sheriff's office warned that Spokane County remains at high risk for fire starts.



The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that all evacuation levels due to the Spokane Complex Fire have been lifted.

The announcement was posted to social media around 2:15 p.m.

Spokane Complex Fire updates

By the numbers:

The individual fires that made up the Spokane Complex Fire were the Old Trails Fire, Autumn Lane Fire, and the Fairview Fire.

As of Tuesday, this is the updated size of each fire, according to Watch Duty:

Autumn Lane Fire: 5,764 acres, 89% contained

Old Trails Fire: 3,175 acres, 73% contained

Fairview Fire: 992 acres, 97% contained

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At least 900 structures have been destroyed by the fires and more than 60,000 people were forced to evacuate.

Spokane County Sheriff warns that fire risk remains

What they're saying:

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said that while all evacuations are lifted, that all of Spokane County remains at high risk for fire starts.

"Firefighters, utility crews, damage assessment operations, and other additional recovery work continue in these areas," the sheriff's office said. "Please be mindful of this important work, keep roadways clear to allow larger trucks and equipment to get through, and use caution when traveling in these areas."

The agency added that partially damaged or burned structures haven't been inspected yet and pose a serious risk of collapsing.

"Anyone entering these areas, including damaged or partially damaged building/structures, does so at their own risk. Please use caution, wear personal protective equipment, and if a building or structure is damaged, have it inspected by a professional before entering."

Resources available for wildfire victims

What's next:

Gov. Bob Ferguson announced a new emergency declaration on Monday to help victims and businesses affected by the Washington wildfires.

Ferguson's proclamation suspends various state laws to streamline assistance for affected residents, businesses and healthcare workers, according to officials.

Additionally, an onsite emergency center has opened to assist displaced residents in acquiring replacement licenses, identification cards and vital records.

Gov. Ferguson said he plans to request a major disaster declaration from the president to secure federal funding for infrastructure repairs across affected communities.

Meanwhile, local agencies prepare for an extended fire season as dry conditions persist.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Watch Duty, and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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