Seattle Sounders dominated by Toluca FC in 3-0 loss in Leagues Cup

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The Brief The Sounders were thoroughly dominated by Toluca FC in a 3-0 loss in the first stage of the 2026 Leagues Cup on Wednesday night for their seventh straight loss across all competitions. The margin should have been even greater in Toluca's favor if not for a heroic 16 saves by goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Seattle entered the first stage of the 2026 Leagues Cup having lost their last six games in MLS play as several injuries have undermined the team's performance. They haven't won a match since a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on May 13 ahead of the World Cup break.



The Seattle Sounders may be the defending Leagues Cup champions, but they aren't close to that team at the moment.

The Sounders were thoroughly dominated by Toluca FC in a 3-0 loss in the first stage of the 2026 Leagues Cup on Wednesday night for their seventh straight loss across all competitions. The margin should have been even greater in Toluca's favor if not for a heroic 16 saves by goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Seattle entered the first stage of the 2026 Leagues Cup having lost their last six games in MLS play as several injuries have undermined the team's performance. They haven't won a match since a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on May 13 ahead of the World Cup break.

Jesús Gallardo put Toluca ahead early with a header that beat Frei in the third minute off a corner kick for a 1-0 lead.

Osaze De Rosario managed the only shot on goal for Seattle in the first half as Toluca peppered Frei with 20 total shots and 10 shots on goal.

Helinho doubled the lead for Toluca in the 64th minute, cleaning up a rebound of a Frei save for a 2-0 lead. Federico Viñas added an extra goal for the 3-0 final late in stoppage time off another rebound chance.

Snyder Brunell had the only shot on goal of the second half for Seattle, which was also saved by Toluca goalkeeper Luis Garcia.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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