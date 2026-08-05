The Brief A 42-year-old man accused of killing his mother and stabbing a Renton police officer made his first court appearance Wednesday. Prosecutors say the suspect fatally stabbed his mother before stabbing Officer Kauppila in the eye during a foot chase and struggle with police. Officer Kauppila has been released from the hospital, while the suspect remains jailed on $5 million bail and is due back in court Thursday.



The man accused of fatally stabbing his mother in a senior home and stabbing a Renton police officer in the eye made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old suspect is currently being held in King County Jail on $5 million bail, facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree murder - domestic violence.

The backstory:

Police were called out to the Cedar River Terrace apartments in Renton just before midnight on Monday after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding broken glass and suspicious noises.

(FOX 13's Taylor Winkel)

Responding officers found shattered glass doors in front of the complex and spotted a man running from the scene. A foot pursuit ensued, and the suspect got into a fight with a Renton officer.

During the struggle, the suspect stabbed the officer in the eye with a black knife, court documents state. Officers then deployed a taser and took the 42-year-old into custody.

The man accused of fatally stabbing his mother and stabbing an officer in the eye in Renton makes his first court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.

Following blood trails inside the building, police said they discovered the suspect's mother dead on the floor in her third-floor apartment with multiple stab wounds.

Officer identified, released from hospital

The injured officer, identified as Officer Kauppila, was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition after the attack.

On Wednesday, the Renton Police Department posted an update to social media, announcing that Officer Kauppila was released from the hospital. Dozens of officers from multiple local law enforcement agencies lined up outside the hospital to cheer him on as he left.

What's next:

The suspect has not yet been charged, but he is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, Aug. 6 at the Regional Justice Center in Kent.

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