Woman killed, police officer stabbed in the face in Renton, WA

The Brief A Renton police officer was seriously injured after being stabbed in the face while chasing a fleeing suspect late Monday night. Officers taking the suspect into custody followed a trail of blood to a nearby room, where they found a woman fatally stabbed. Renton police detectives remain on the scene to investigate the relationship between the suspect and the victim.



Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed and a Renton police officer was stabbed in the face late Monday night.

What we know:

Just before midnight, officers responded to the 100 block of Burnett Avenue South following multiple 911 calls reporting breaking glass and other suspicious noises.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man who immediately ran from them. During the chase, the suspect allegedly stabbed an officer in the face with a knife. The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

After taking the suspect into custody, officers followed a trail of blood that led them to a room where they found a woman dead with stab wounds.

What we don't know:

Detectives with the Renton Police Department will remain at the scene to investigate and determine the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.