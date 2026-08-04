Woman killed, police officer stabbed in the face in Renton, WA
RENTON, Wash. - Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed and a Renton police officer was stabbed in the face late Monday night.
What we know:
Just before midnight, officers responded to the 100 block of Burnett Avenue South following multiple 911 calls reporting breaking glass and other suspicious noises.
When officers arrived, they spotted a man who immediately ran from them. During the chase, the suspect allegedly stabbed an officer in the face with a knife. The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
After taking the suspect into custody, officers followed a trail of blood that led them to a room where they found a woman dead with stab wounds.
What we don't know:
Detectives with the Renton Police Department will remain at the scene to investigate and determine the relationship between the suspect and the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Renton Police Department.