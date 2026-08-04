Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed, police officer stabbed in the face in Renton, WA

By
FOX 13 Seattle
Renton
Published August 4, 2026 5:54 AM PDT
Published August 4, 2026 5:54 AM PDT
Woman killed, police officer stabbed in Renton, WA
Woman killed, police officer stabbed in Renton, WA

Woman killed, police officer stabbed in Renton, WA

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a Renton police officer was stabbed late Monday night.

The Brief

    • A Renton police officer was seriously injured after being stabbed in the face while chasing a fleeing suspect late Monday night.
    • Officers taking the suspect into custody followed a trail of blood to a nearby room, where they found a woman fatally stabbed.
    • Renton police detectives remain on the scene to investigate the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

RENTON, Wash. - Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed and a Renton police officer was stabbed in the face late Monday night.

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a Renton police officer was stabbed late Monday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to the 100 block of Burnett Avenue South after multiple people called 911 saying they heard breaking glass and other suspicious noises. When officers arrived, a man was spotted in the area and he immediately ran from police. During the chace, the suspect allegedly stabbed the officer in the face with a knife. The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. After bringing the suspect into custody, officers discovered a trail of blood that led them to a room where they found a woman who had been fatally stabbed. Detectives with the Renton Police Department will remain at the scene to investigate and determine the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

What we know:

Just before midnight, officers responded to the 100 block of Burnett Avenue South following multiple 911 calls reporting breaking glass and other suspicious noises. 

When officers arrived, they spotted a man who immediately ran from them. During the chase, the suspect allegedly stabbed an officer in the face with a knife. The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

After taking the suspect into custody, officers followed a trail of blood that led them to a room where they found a woman dead with stab wounds.

What we don't know:

Detectives with the Renton Police Department will remain at the scene to investigate and determine the relationship between the suspect and the victim. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Renton Police Department.

RentonCrime and Public SafetyNews