Western WA bars, breweries unite to collect Spokane fire relief aid

The Brief Bars and restaurants across western Washington are collecting donations to help people displaced by the devastating Spokane wildfires. Stoup Brewing and the Washington Brewers Guild are accepting nonperishable food, hygiene products and pet food at multiple locations. Organizers say donations can be dropped off through Wednesday before supplies are delivered to wildfire victims in Spokane.



Bars and restaurants in western Washington are collecting donations for those impacted by the devastating fires in Spokane.

Among those participating in the relief drive is Stoup Brewing. Their four locations are participating as donation drop off sites.

Organizers are collecting non-perishable food, hygiene items and pet food to help those on the east side of the state.

"This is a great place to support people and also enjoy yourself," said employee Isabel Campbell.

Stoup Brewery and the Washington Brewers Guild has helped start an industry-wide donation drive for wildfire victims in Spokane.

"The neighborhoods you are seeing on the news," said Robyn Schumacher, co-Owner of Stoup Brewing and president of the Washington Brewers Guild. "That's the neighborhood I grew up in."

Personal connection to wildfire damage

The backstory:

Schumacher lived on the north side of Spokane as a child. Her old neighborhood was one of those that was destroyed by the wildfires that broke out this past weekend.

"I have been talking to a lot of friends who I grew up with who have lost houses and pets, so it’s devastating," said Schumacher.

Her mom and sister are still in Spokane and are currently under a Level 2 evacuation notice themselves.

"It’s in places in Spokane you would not expect a fire to be, so it’s pretty emotional," said Schumacher.

Because she was already driving to Spokane on Thursday for Grainmaker Fest 2026, she had an idea.

"We are headed to a beer festival there this weekend, so we thought if we are going there, we might as well gather stuff and donate to people being impacted by the fires," said Schumacher.

So, she launched the donation drive quickly, grateful that she's able to provide an outlet for those who want to help in western Washington.

Western Washington Breweries Wildfire Relief Drive Poster

"The service industry is especially giving," said Schumacher. "I’m just really proud to be part of the community."

"I just love that this is a community-oriented space, and this is a perfect drive to create an outcome that is positive for not only you, because you get to drink beer, but also for others in need," said Isabel Campbell, employee at Stoup Brewing.

How to donate and drop-off locations

What you can do:

You can stop by any of the four Stoup Brewing locations to drop off donations of non-perishable food, hygiene items and pet food, through Wednesday night. There are also dozens of other bars and restaurants participating in the drive, which can be found online.

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