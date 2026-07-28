Elise Woodward named new Washington Huskies football play-by-play voice

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The Brief The University of Washington has named Elise Woodward as their new football radio play-by-play broadcaster. Woodward moves to the booth after more than two decades as a part of the school's broadcasts as a sideline reporter. The former Washington women's basketball standout has been a long-time member of the Seattle sports media scene. Woodward replaces Tony Castricone, who left the job in June to become the new voice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



The University of Washington has named Elise Woodward as their new football radio play-by-play broadcaster.

Woodward moves to the booth after more than two decades as a part of the school's broadcasts as a sideline reporter. The former Washington women's basketball standout has been a long-time member of the Seattle sports media scene, working for the Seattle Storm, Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Fire, Pac-12 Network, Big Ten Network, FOX Sports Net, and Sports Radio KJR.

"Having the opportunity to be the voice of University of Washington football is the honor of my lifetime," Woodward said in a statement. "As a Dawg, I take so much pride in the rich history and tradition of Husky football. I am so thankful for the last 23 seasons that I spent on the sidelines, but I'm also beyond excited to trade in my rain gear for the warmth of the Bob Rondeau radio booth."

Woodward replaces Tony Castricone as the voice of Washington football. Castricone left in June to become the new voice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after legendary broadcaster Gene Deckerhoff retired after 36 years with the team. Woodward worked the sidelines under both Castricone and UW Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Rondeau. She called two Husky football games in place of Castricone in 2021 when he was absent for the birth of his son.

"We are excited to name Washington alumna and former student-athlete Elise Woodward as the new play-by-play voice of Husky Football," UW athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. "Elise has built an outstanding career as a sports broadcaster at both the national and local levels. She has established herself as a trusted voice within the Husky community through her years covering UW Football, Women's Basketball, and Seattle sports. She knows this university, its traditions, and the rich history of this role. We couldn't be more excited to have Elise carry forward the legacy of being the voice of Husky Football."

Woodward left her role with the Storm in April to become the play-by=play voice of the WNBA's expansion Portland Fire.

According to The Seattle Times, Washington will look to hire a separate voice for men's basketball broadcasts. Castricone handled both during his time with the Huskies.

The Source: Information in this story came from The University of Washington and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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