Washington big man Hannes Steinbach drafted 14th overall by Charlotte Hornets

The Brief University of Washington freshman Hannes Steinbach was selected 14th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2026 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-11 forward led the nation in rebounding and recorded a school-record 19 double-doubles during his lone season with the Huskies. Steinbach becomes the latest UW player to reach the NBA after earning All-Big Ten and All-Freshman honors in a standout freshman campaign.



University of Washington freshman forward Hannes Steinbach was selected 14th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

What we know:

Steinbach, a Würzburg, Germany native, heads to Charlotte after a historically productive freshman campaign in Seattle. He had a record 19 double-doubles as a freshman while leading the nation in rebounding during his single season with the Huskies.

The 6'10" 20-year-old averaged 11.8 boards per game while averaging 18.5 points and shooting 57.7% from the field.

Hannes Steinbach, right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, after being selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the 14th pick in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwa Expand

Steinbach appeared in and started all 30 games for Washington this past season, and secured Third Team All-Big Ten honors from league coaches and media, Second Team All-Big Ten honors from the Associated Press, and an All-Freshman Team spot.

He logged the fifth 20-20 performance of the Huskies program, the first since 1977. The big man pulled down a career-high 24 rebounds and scored 22 points against USC, the most boards in a game by any Washington player since 1972.

Dig deeper:

The Charlotte Hornets were reportedly seeking frontcourt help with one of their first two picks. After selecting Steinbach at No. 14, they picked Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson Jr. with the 18th pick.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what number Steinbach will wear for Charlotte, or what the exact financial terms of his rookie contract are.

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