The Brief The Cleveland Browns selected University of Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft. Boston, a South Puget Sound native, finished his Huskies career with 20 receiving touchdowns, ranking eighth in program history. NFL analysts compare Boston’s competitive toughness and elite ball skills to Rams star Puka Nacua.



University of Washington standout wide receiver and Washington native Denzel Boston was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 39th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 21: Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) catches a 46 yard touchdown pass during a BIG10 Conference football game between the Washington Huskies and the Northwestern Wildcats on September 21, 2024 at Husky Stadi (Jeff Halstead / Icon Sportswire / Getty Images) Expand

What we know:

Denzel Boston is officially headed to Cleveland. The Browns used their second-round pick to secure the 6-foot-4 wideout who became a mainstay in the Huskies' offense over the last two seasons.

Boston was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2025 after leading Washington in receptions (62), yards (881), and receiving touchdowns (11). During his final season at UW, Boston’s 11 touchdowns tied him for the sixth-most in a single season in school history.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 30: Denzel Boston #12 of the Washington Huskies celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Colorado State Rams at Husky Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. The Was Expand

From Emerald Ridge to the NFL

The backstory:

Boston is a local product who played four years of varsity football at Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup. Before joining the Huskies, he caught 105 passes for 1,572 yards and 23 touchdowns during his high school career. He was ranked as the No. 71 receiver in the nation coming out of high school.

Boston was a Big Ten All-Academic team member and won UW's Offensive Skill Player of the Year Award twice.

What they're saying:

Some analysts have compared Boston to star wide receivers in the NFL, including the Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua.

"A Puka Nacua comparison might feel strong, but like Nacua, Boston enters the draft with speed/separation concerns and outstanding competitive toughness," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.

Zierlein noted that while Boston has athletic limitations, he "knows how to win in the red zone" and has the potential to become a productive possession target.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 06: Jonah Coleman #1 and Denzel Boston #12 of the Washington Huskies celebrate a touchdown against the UC Davis Aggies at Husky Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Image Expand

What's next:

Boston will join a Browns offense looking to stretch the field. He is expected to participate in rookie minicamps in the coming weeks.

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