Demond Williams Jr. reverses course, announces return to University of Washington

Two days after shocking the University of Washington and the college football world by announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. announced he will be staying at the school for the 2026 season.

"After thoughtful reflection with my family, I am excited to announce that I will continue my football journey at the University of Washington," Williams said in a post on instagram. "I am deeply grateful to my coaches, teammates, and everyone in the program for fostering an environment where I can thrive both as an athlete and as an individual.

"I am fully committed and focused on contributing to what we are building."

Williams apologized for the timing of his initial announcement as it came during the memorial service for the late UW women's soccer goaltender Mia Hamant on Tuesday night.

"Additionally, I apologize that the timing of these events coincided with the celebration of life for Mia Hamant, a beloved member of our University community. I never intended to call attention away from such an important moment.

"I am excited to reunite with my teammates and to lead the University of Washington to success in the 2026 season and beyond.

"Go Huskies!"

Washington also released statements from athletic director Pat Chun, and head coach Jedd Fisch on Williams' return to the school.

"Over the last few days, Demond and I have engaged in very honest and heartfelt conversations about his present and future," Fisch said in a statement. "We both agree that the University of Washington is the best place for him to continue his academic, athletic, and social development.

"I appreciate Demond's statement. I support him, and we will work together to begin the process of repairing relationships and regaining the trust of the Husky community."

Added Chun: "The past 48 hours have underscored just how complex and challenging the current college athletics environment has become. What has transpired has been difficult for all parties involved and is emblematic of many of the current issues in college sports.

"It is critical in this post-House, revenue-sharing environment that contracts with student-athletes are not only enforced but respected by everyone within the college sports ecosystem. I want to thank UW President Robert J. Jones, the UW Board of Regents, and Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti for their leadership and guidance. We will continue to support Demond as he continues his academic and athletic career at the UW."

Williams had reportedly signed a new deal with Washington late last week set to pay him north of $4 million for the upcoming season between revenue sharing and name-image-likeness (NIL) deals. His announcement that he would be entering his name into the transfer portal on Tuesday night drew immediate blowback, with multiple reports indicating that Washington intended to seek legal remedies in regard to Williams' signed contract.

That contract still wouldn't prohibit Williams from leaving the school, but it would grant Washington exclusive rights to his NIL. Reports also indicated the school had no obligation to enter Williams name into the transfer portal through the agreement.

Additionally, Doug Hendrickson – a Wasserman sports agent that also represents Fisch and former Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett, among others – dropped Williams as a client on Thursday, citing philosophical differences. Hendrickson was also reportedly blindsided by Williams' plans to leave Washington.

Williams retained the services of attorney Darren Heitner on Thursday before announcing his plans to return to Washington.

