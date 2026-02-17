Burien, WA cold weather shelter expected to hit capacity as temperatures fall

The Brief A wintry mix hit parts of the Seattle area Tuesday, leaving many people experiencing homelessness searching for warm shelter. A church in Burien opened a temporary cold weather shelter, expecting 50–60 people overnight as demand grows in South King County. Organizers say shelter space is limited in the area, and the church will remain open nightly through Friday morning.



With a wintry mix of precipitation falling in parts of the Seattle metro area Tuesday, many of those experiencing homelessness were trying to figure out where they could go to stay warm overnight.

"For the most part, there are a lot of resources with churches, but not so much with the city," said Matthew McMillen, who lives in an RV.

McMillen spent the day in Kent. Though he has an RV, it's not heated.

"You have got a shell that’s metal, so inside it’s probably another 10 – 20 degrees colder inside," McMillen said.

He says there is no guarantee he won't be forced to move from its parking spot.

"They treat you like a criminal, having a motorhome. Mine is licensed and insured, and I still get chased around," McMillen said.

"They are just getting aggressive. I get it, homelessness brings crime, but not everyone out here is like that," said Thomas Arviso of Kent, who was hoping to stay with a family member overnight. "For the most part, just trying to get by."

At the Highline United Methodist Church in Burien, Pastor Jenny Partch and other volunteers were stepping in to help get a cold weather shelter ready inside the church.

"When we open, the word spreads pretty fast," Partch said.

"There is a 9-bed women’s shelter here in Burien, and that’s it in terms of shelter in the area. So, the need is great," Partch said.

They expected 50–60 people overnight at the church's cold weather shelter based on the number of people who needed help in January. There were people waiting outside on Tuesday night when the doors opened, eager to get out of the cold weather.

"We believe in what Jesus told us. When we feed someone or clothe someone or give them shelter, we are doing it to Jesus himself," said Partch.

She says the need is great in South King County since the unhoused population has "exploded" over the past five years.

"It gives them a space where they start to feel like somebody cares and they want to make changes in their lives, so it’s that first step of what could come next for them," said Partch.

Shelter beds at Highline United Methodist Church in Burien (FOX 13 Seattle)

The church will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. starting Tuesday and running through Friday morning. Pets and couples are allowed.

