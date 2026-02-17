Two skiers rescued in separate backcountry incidents near Mount Baker in WA

The Brief Crews rescued two people in separate backcountry incidents near Mount Baker over the weekend. Both involved skiers injured in avalanche-prone areas; they were evacuated using toboggans. BMRC urged safety precautions for backcountry travel and said it does not charge for rescues.



Crews rescued two people in separate incidents in backcountry areas near Mount Baker over the weekend.

Two separate rescue incidents near Mount Baker. (BMRC)

The Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council (BMRC) shared information about the rescues on social media while also warning outdoor enthusients about the dangers of exploring alone.

Timeline:

On Saturday, BMRC teams responded to a solo skier who was injured in an avalanche. Serveral nearby rescue teams met the patient, warmed him and moved him out of avalanche danger. He was placed in a toboggan and evacuated to the Heather Meadows area of Mount Baker.

On Sunday, a similar incident occurred in the Hemispheres backcountry area outside the Mount Baker ski area. Rescue teams also placed that patient in a toboggan and skied him out to a waiting Glacier Fire Rescue ambulance.

BMRC identified similarities between the incidents and offered safety tips to the public.

What they're saying:

"Don’t let powder fever catch you off guard! Don’t let the excitement of fresh powder lead to bad decisions," the BMRC wrote on Facebook. "Snow conditions are still thin in areas and unmarked obstacles may be covered with trace amounts of snow."

The BMRC also said that Hemispheres and Shuksan Arm are both backcountry areas that can be accessed from the Mount Baker ski area, but they are not controlled for avalanches or monitored by ski patrol. Since backcountry rescues can be delayed, crews are reminding anyone venturing into those areas to pack accordingly.

"Ski and ride with a partner, keeping them in sight and using good travel techniques, such as riding one at a time," the BMRC wrote. "Develop a communication strategy (cell phone, radio, inReach, Etc…). Consider filing a trip plan with a trusted person."

What you can do:

The organization said it does not charge for rescues. Equipment used to carry out rescues is purchased with inidividual donations. Anyone who would like to support the organization's mission is encouraged to visit the MBRC website to make a donation.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council.

