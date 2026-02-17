Seattle weather: Light snow showers falling in some western WA lowlands

The Brief Seattle will see a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday with spotty rain and snow showers; a few flurries fell briefly Tuesday morning. Higher elevations, including areas around Hood Canal, could see a rain-snow mix. Scattered showers are expected through the week, with highs in the low to mid-40s and overnight lows in the 20s – 30s.



The Seattle region will see a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday, with spotty rain and snow showers moving through the area.

Did it snow in Seattle?

Higher elevations may see a brief rain-snow mix, while most of the city stays wet.

Snow fell at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Feb. 17, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

However, snow did fall in Seattle for a few minutes Tuesday morning with flakes later in the day spotted in Kent, Des Moines, SeaTac and in the eastern foothills of the Cascades.

Snow fell on Tiger Mountain on Feb. 17, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Winter Weather Advisory was placed for areas around Hood Canal due to concerns the snow would affect bridges and roadways for drivers. That advisory was lifted at noon on Tuesday.

Most of the precipitation the area received since the overnight hours was closer to Hoquiam and Shelton. The weather system settling on Tuesday is on the weaker end. The system to follow is expected to be a bit stronger.

Throughout the rest of the work week and into the weekend, we are expecting some potential for precipitation – most of which will be in the form of spotty rain showers in an on-and-off pattern.

Looking ahead, temperatures this week will hover in the low to mid-40s for the afternoon highs. Overnight hours will be chilly with numbers in the low 30s, some places even in the 20s.

Have a great day!

Nikki Torres

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

