Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. enters transfer portal

University of Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. announced Tuesday night he's entering the transfer portal.

Just days after signing a new deal to remain at Washington for the 2026 season, Williams has had a change of heart.

"I have to do what's best for me and my future," Williams wrote on instagram. "After much thought and prayer, I will be entering the transfer portal."

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com first reported that Williams was entering the transfer portal with a "do not contact" tag.

Per Dave "Softy" Mahler of Sports Radio KJR, Williams signed his new deal with Washington on Friday, which was set to pay him nearly $5 million between revenue sharing and name-image-likeness (NIL) deals. Both Thamel and Mahler reported

Reporting from Thamel, Mahler, Ross Dellinger of Yahoo Sports, and The Athletic all indicate that Washington intends to seek legal remedies in regard to Williams' signed contract.

Williams completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 3,065 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his lone full season as a starter with the Huskies. He also rushed for 611 yards on 143 carries with six touchdowns.

