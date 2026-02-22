Alaska Airlines canceling flights due to civil unrest in Mexico

Amid increasing reports of violence in cities across Mexico, Seattle-based Alaska Airlines announced Sunday they would begin canceling flights to some destinations in the country, particularly in the state of Jalisco.

Two dozen flights were canceled to popular vacation destinations for Americans such as Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Manzanillo.

The development comes after the Mexican government reportedly carried out a federal operation involving the killing of Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera, a cartel leader. United States officials have also issued shelter in place warnings for Americans abroad.

"Due to the civil unrest near Mexican airports today, we have canceled 24 flights to and from Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Manzanillo. We’re working with our guests to reaccommodate them on new flights as quickly as possible, as we closely monitor the developing situation in Mexico."

The United States Government issued a security alert to Americans abroad. Those in the Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero, and Nuevo Leon states are warned to shelter in place.

On Sunday, Feb. 22, there were a total 182 delayed flights and 44 cancellations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to FlightAware. It is not confirmed how many of those were flights in or out of Mexico.

