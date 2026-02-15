Seattle Seahawks hiring Brian Fleury as offensive coordinator

article

The Seattle Seahawks are hiring San Francisco 49ers tight ends coach/run game coordinator Brian Fleury as their new offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle.

Fleury takes over the job from Klint Kubiak, who left the Seahawks to become the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week. Fleury earned the nod over in-house candidates such as quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and run game specialist Justin Outten.

The hiring was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, and Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Janocko has since reached a day to join Kubiak as his offensive coordinator in Las Vegas, per multiple reports.

Fleury, 47, has spent the last seven seasons with the 49ers, moving from a defensive quality control coach, to offensive quality control coach, to tight ends coach and running game coordinator. A college quarterback at Maryland and Towson, Fleury's coaching career started on the defensive side of the ball before getting the chance to transition back to offense with the 49ers.

Fleury and Kubiak spent one season coaching together with the 49ers when current Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold was a backup for the team in 2023. Offensive line coach John Benton spent four seasons coaching with Fleury in San Francisco.

A source described Fleury as having "crushed" the interview with the Seahawks in recent days. His background coaching in the same offensive philosophy as Kubiak under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan should allow Seattle to keep a similar system in place for Darnold.

Additionally, a source said that John Benton will be remaining with the Seahawks as their offensive line coach. There had been speculation that Benton would join Kubiak on the Raiders' coaching staff, but a source said that Benton isn't leaving.

