After periods of extended near-record warm temperatures and sunshine streaks in the Seattle area, there are some increased chances of snow heading into the workweek as more precipitation moves in and freezing temperatures stick around each weekday morning.

Will it snow in Seattle this week?

For President’s Day morning, the FOX 13 weather team forecasts a spotty rain-snow mix in the lowlands of western Washington. The chance for lower elevation snowflakes tomorrow is low for several reasons — including the fact that moisture won't arrive until after temperatures have risen a few degrees above freezing. The early part of the morning will probably be dry.



Once the rain arrives, if it falls heavily enough, it could locally cool the atmosphere to drag down snow levels to the surface. Even then, showers don't look very impressive. Accumulations are unlikely. If anything were to briefly stick early on, it would be isolated and mainly confined to patio furniture and grassy surfaces — and even that is a stretch.



Bottom line: this is not looking like a big deal. The early drive will be dry. By 9–11 a.m., wet roads could slow you down. Any wet snowflakes will transition over to plain rain into the afternoon, with highs on Monday in the mid-40s.

Area ski resorts will see minor accumulations to its snowpack amid a challenging lack of snowfall for this winter season.

For the Cascade region, reports indicate there could be up to two feet of snow for the upcoming week, including at Washington ski resorts in need of snow this year.

Snow levels will lower from around 3000' on Sunday all the way down to as low as 500' later in the week. Some much-needed snow returns to the mountains Monday with additional chances during the week.

After a dry Sunday, our weather will quickly become cool and showery during the week with chances of wet snowflakes mixed in each day. Overnight lows will be frosty, near freezing every morning.

Heading into February, the snow pack in Washington was only at about 40% of its average, with chances to make that up by the end of the season quickly dropping.

