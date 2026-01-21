Seattle weather: Long stretch of dry, sunny and foggy weather

article

The Brief Seattle is on track to tie the record for its second-longest January dry spell as a persistent ridge of high pressure keeps the region rain-free through at least Sunday. Freezing fog and frost will continue each morning with lows in the upper 20s, while afternoon sunshine will bring high temperatures into the low 50s through Friday. For the Seahawks' NFC Championship game against the Rams this Sunday at 3:30 p.m., conditions look dry and clear with a kickoff temperature of 42°F and light winds.



Seattle is entering the ninth consecutive day of dry weather, and we could likely tie the record for the second-longest dry spell in January (days without measurable rain at Sea-Tac Airport). However, there are early indications that slightly damp weather returns next week.

After tracking fog and freezing fog this morning, increasing sunshine is forecast throughout the afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees cooler compared to yesterday.

After foggy weather for some in the morning, sparkling sunshine will follow around Seattle this afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Northern Lights visible in WA

Big picture view:

There's a small chance of seeing the Northern Lights tonight, but the possibility is lower compared to the last couple of days. You'd have to be closer to the Canadian border to potentially see colors on the horizon. Plus, clouds will be thickening around Western Washington overnight.

We're tracking frigid mornings with dry weather lingering in Seattle over the next few days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Early tomorrow, temperatures will tumble once again to the upper 20s to the mid 30s. Freezing fog can't be ruled out, but increasing clouds at the beginning of the night could lead to less fog coverage compared to this morning.

Seattle will be treated to likely dry weather this Sunday for the all-important game against the Rams. (FOX 13 Seattle)

NFC Championship Game forecast for the Seattle Seahawks

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Friday. Quiet and dry weather will linger into the weekend. Lows Saturday and Sunday mornings will be especially frigid — diving into the upper 20s in Seattle. The Seahawks game is looking dry for now, but stay tuned in case that changes.

There's a low chance for light showers next Monday and Tuesday.

Damp weather won't return to Seattle until possibly next Monday or Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

