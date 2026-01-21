Seattle weather: Dry stretch continues, morning fog to sunshine Wednesday

The Brief Seattle has gone more than eight days without rain, an uncommon January dry streak but not a record. High pressure is keeping skies dry and sunny, with cold nights bringing fog, frost and patchy freezing fog. Temperatures will stay near average, with drier conditions expected for Sunday’s Seahawks game.



With no rain over the weekend or so far this week, we have officially made it over 8 days without rain in Seattle. Looking at past records, dry streaks in Seattle during January are not super common, but the longest stretch was 15 days in 1963. Last year though, we did have 13 days of no rain in January.

High pressure remains overhead through this week, bringing continued dry skies and sunshine. We will see more foggy mornings along with frost. Stagnant air continues also as no major mixing is happening with these calm skies.

Watch for another round of morning fog and frost early Wednesday. We will see patchy freezing fog as well as overnight lows dropping near or below freezing.

What's next:

Futurecast shows a few clouds and fog for western Washington through mid morning. Skies will clear into the afternoon.

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s, right around seasonal average for this time of year.

Temperatures will get a little cooler heading into the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. Skies are looking drier for the Seahawks Game Sunday with temperatures in the 40s.

