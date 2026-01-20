Seattle weather: Another chance at Northern Lights tonight

The Brief A G4 geomagnetic storm produced vivid Northern Lights across Washington on Monday; while the Kp index drops to 4 for Tuesday night, another display remains possible in dark, clear areas. Freezing fog and frost will impact the Wednesday morning commute, with visibility below one mile and temperatures near 32°F creating slick conditions. Washington's snowpack has dropped to about 50% of normal due to recent warm rains and dry spells, with no significant precipitation expected until the weekend.



A severe geomagnetic storm last night led to a stunning display of the Northern Lights last night. While tonight's storm won't be as strong, there is another chance we could see the lights tonight in parts of our region.

A stunning display of the Northern Lights last night. We may have another chance tonight.

Freezing mornings in western WA

Big picture view:

Like the past several mornings, parts of our region will wake up to another round of freezing fog early Wednesday morning. Remember to slow down, don't follow other cars too closely and turn on your headlights when driving. Watch out for slick spots when walking and driving early Wednesday.

Another round of fog is forecast to develop overnight.

Overnight lows will again be chilly in the Puget Sound area! Many spots will be hovering near freezing to start the morning. Don't forget to cover your sensitive plants and outdoor pipes. Many will wake to frosty conditions on Wednesday.

Another round of fog is forecast to develop overnight.

Ski resorts still short on snow

After seeing a decent snowfall earlier, the recent rains and now prolonged dry stretch are impacting our snowpack. Many spots are seeing less than 50% snowpack right now. Unfortunately, the dry pattern will persist into part of the weekend.

Dry conditions and recent atmospheric rivers impacting the snowpack.

What's next:

Freezing mornings with chilly afternoon sunshine till the end of the week. There is a slight chance of showers by this weekend with hopefully a little snow falling again in the mountains.

The dry stretch for Western Washington continues this week with freezing mornings. (FOX13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma police seek 2 suspects in New Year's Day fatal shooting

Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices

12-year-old arrested for screwdriver attack in Seattle’s Central District

1 person hospitalized after 21-car pileup on I-5 near Fife

Super Bowl latest: Green Day confirmed as opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.