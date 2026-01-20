Seattle weather: Chilly start Tuesday with low clouds, afternoon sun

The Brief Cold overnight temperatures will bring patchy freezing fog and low clouds early Tuesday. Skies will brighten by afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s, near seasonal averages. The Seahawks forecast for Sunday shows possible light sprinkles, but overall good kickoff conditions.



After highs Monday hit the upper 40s to low 50s, lows into Tuesday morning will be chilly. We will see patchy freezing fog and low clouds to start the day.

What's next:

A few clouds will be around to start Tuesday, but skies will give way to more afternoon sunshine.

It will be a few degrees cooler Tuesday compared Monday, but highs will be around seasonal average; the upper to mid 40s.

The Seattle Seahawks Forecast for Sunday looks like we could see a few sprinkles with more cloud cover. Still looking like great conditions at kickoff!

High pressure will remain over western Washington through midweek, bringing more sunshine and dry skies.

