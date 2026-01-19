Seattle weather: Dry start to the week, rain returns next weekend

The Brief High pressure will keep Western Washington dry through the work week, though localized morning fog will continue to drop visibility below one mile before clearing for sunny afternoons. Daytime highs will range from the upper 40s to low 50s, while overnight lows will dip into the low 30s and upper 20s, potentially leading to areas of freezing fog. Looking ahead to the weekend, the next chance for rain arrives Sunday; however, current forecasts suggest dry and chilly conditions for the Seahawks' NFC Championship game at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon.



We are in for a dry, chilly and cloudy start to the week around the Seattle area, before cold rain makes a return just in time for the Seahawks' NFC Championship Game.

We are in for some nice weather to start off the work week. Expect dry conditions this week with plenty of sunshine to go around. Temperatures start out chilly, though, with some cities in the 20s.

However, the morning started off with pockets of fog across the region. Visibility has been affected for many parts of western Washington all morning.

Highs around the Pacific Northwest on Monday.

Fog will play a factor in the forecast for the next several mornings. Visibility was down to less than a mile this morning.

Clear and sunny around the Seattle area

Big picture view:

Afternoons will be mainly clear and sunny throughout the week. Temperatures cap at around the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.

7-day forecast for Seattle; mostly chilly and cloudy, before cold rain returns on Saturday through the weekend.

Sunset time today is set for 4:50 p.m.

What's next:

The next opportunity we have in the forecast for precipitation will be this weekend. Keeping close tabs on this considering the Seahawks game. For now, the extended outlook shows the chance for rain and chilly days on Saturday and Sunday.

