Attorney claims WA Department of Licensing was aware of data breach

The Brief A lawsuit filed against the Washington State Department of Licensing alleges the agency ignored a known "backdoor" in its online system that allowed hackers to compromise residents' personal data for over six years. Attorney Joel Ard claims the department failed to fix security vulnerabilities or notify victims even as a single fraudster used the portal to steal more than 1,000 identities. The legal action seeks accountability for the exposure of sensitive information, including Social Security numbers and birth dates, which has left millions of drivers at risk for long-term financial and tax identity theft.



A local attorney is suing the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL), alleging the agency left a "backdoor" open for hackers to steal the personal information of millions of residents for more than six years.

What we know:

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Joel Ard of Ard Law Group, who is representing Washington resident William Black. It claims the DOL was aware of severe security vulnerabilities in its License eXpress system but failed to act, even as hackers actively targeted the portal.

According to the eight-page tort claim, the breach occurred through the online system used by residents to renew licenses and manage their accounts. The lawsuit alleges that the DOL not only refused to close the security gaps but also failed to fulfill its legal obligation to notify those whose data had been compromised.

Ard described this as "blatant and unmistakable," and noted the department maintains highly sensitive data, including:

Social Security numbers

Birth dates

Driver’s license numbers

Addresses

Residential addresses linked to motor vehicle records

The claim details that the department refused to close the "backdoor" that was being used for improper access to its systems. It also claimed this breach happened through the DOL's License eXpress system, where users can change their address and request a new physical license.

According to the lawsuit, the department's failure to implement a known technical fix allowed one alleged fraudster to complete more than 1,000 identity thefts, with many of the stolen licenses being sent to a single apartment in King County.

The lawsuit warns that such exposure puts victims at high risk for tax identity theft and long-term damage to their credit reports and financial stability.

The tort claim asserts that the DOL faced massive identity theft issues for several years but "did nothing to fix that problem" for over half a decade despite having the means to do so.

Representatives for the Department of Licensing have not yet provided a formal response to the specific allegations in the lawsuit. Ard was unavailable for further comment as of Thursday morning.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

33 charged in 2025 pro-Palestinian protest at UW in Seattle

Starbucks to open corporate operations office in Nashville, TN

Seattle Metro Chamber CEO says diversification is key for future economic growth

Man with DOC escape warrant tied to murder conviction arrested in Tukwila, WA

Phone app, 'wife's intuition' saves WA skier buried by avalanche in Stevens Pass

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.