'Seattle News Weekly': Tragic stabbing, millionaires tax, FIFA World Cup

The Brief On this week's episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13's Hana Kim and Franque Thompson begin with a closer look at the stabbing near Gig Harbor, which has gained national attention. Additionally, they discuss the latest on the "millionaires tax" down in Olympia, how it is progressing and how it would affect WA residents. Finally, they end on a lighter note, looking forward to the FIFA World Cup games hosted in Seattle this upcoming summer.



From local violence gaining national attention, to high-profile bills in Olympia, to Seattle hosting parts of arguably the biggest international sporting events of the year, our newsroom has stayed busy this week covering Seattle's biggest news stories.

On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle's Hana Kim and Franque Thompson discuss the week's biggest local stories.

The episode opens with the hosts' discussion of the stabbing incident that gained national attention near Gig Harbor, where four victims and one suspect are dead.

Court documents reveal a harrowing history at the residence dating back to the 2010s. A 52-year-old mother had filed multiple protection orders against her 32-year-old son, who suffered from escalating mental health issues and hallucinations.

The hosts discuss the "missing steps" in the mental health system, noting that while a judge had ordered medication, it is unclear if there was enough mandated help or institutional support to prevent such an escalation.

"Reviewing the court documents really paints a picture of just how painful this fight for protection has been... in each document, it seems that her fear grows." — Franque Thompson

The conversation shifts to the millionaires tax debate, where the Washington State Senate passed a 9.9% tax on personal income over $1 million. Governor Ferguson supports the tax but disagrees with how the revenue is being allocated, demanding more relief for small businesses and working families.

Supporters argue the tax is necessary to fund essential services like the Working Families Tax Credit and health care. Opponents, including former AG Rob McKenna and tech founders, warn of a "wealth exodus" and argue the tax is unconstitutional.

A major point of contention is whether this tax will eventually "trickle down" to middle and low-income residents, especially after an amendment to strictly limit the tax to millionaires was voted down.

"Our tax code is broken. It's millionaires today, everyone else tomorrow." — Recurring sentiments from the Olympia hearings regarding the contentious income tax bill.

The episode ends on a high note, looking forward to the World Cup coming to Seattle in the summer of 2026.

To ensure inclusivity for those who cannot afford tickets, officials announced "Fan Zones" in nine cities across Washington (including Bellingham, Tacoma, and Spokane).

Beyond the matches at Lumen Field, the city plans to "activate" Waterfront Park and Pacific Place to support small businesses and create a "Super Bowl parade" level of energy.

"It is designed so that we bring the event to the people so you don't have to travel all the way to Seattle to experience the World Cup... it creates gathering places for people to come together." — Peter Tomozawa, CEO of SeattleFWC26, on the statewide fan experiences.

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible, or YouTube.

