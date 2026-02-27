Sound Transit's 2 Line launches March 28 with celebrations in Seattle, Bellevue

The Brief Sound Transit’s Crosslake Connection opens March 28, completing the 2 Line and linking Seattle and the Eastside by light rail across Lake Washington. Opening day includes a 9 a.m. ribbon-cutting at Judkins Park, with the first train expected to depart around 10 a.m. Community celebrations with food, live entertainment and family activities are planned at stations across the new alignment.



Sound Transit's Crosslake Connection will open for passenger service Saturday, March 28, completing the 2 Line and creating a continuous light rail link across Lake Washington between Seattle and the Eastside.

The opening marks the first time light rail passenger service will operate across a floating bridge. The new segment connects the 2 Line with the 1 Line at International District/Chinatown Station, expanding the regional system to 63 miles and adding new stations at Mercer Island and Judkins Park.

Crosslake Connection opening day: What to know about Saturday’s celebrations

Here’s a guide to opening day events and what riders can expect.

9 a.m.: Ribbon-cutting and street fair at Judkins Park

Opening day begins at 9 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and street fair at Sam Smith Park, across from the Judkins Park Station east entrance.

The event is hosted in partnership with the Northwest African American Museum and will include live music and performances, food trucks, community organizations and children’s activities. Speakers from across the region are scheduled to take part in the ceremony.

Shuttles from Mount Baker and South Bellevue stations will run every 15 minutes from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. to help attendees reach the event.

A four-car light rail vehicle (LRV) crosses the I-90 floating bridge during Crosslake livewire testing on October 8, 2025. (Sound Transit)

Around 10 a.m.: First train departs

Following the speaking program, Sound Transit anticipates the first train will depart Judkins Park Station around 10 a.m., heading across Lake Washington.

According to Sound Transit, this will be the first light rail passenger service in the world to operate across a floating bridge. The route travels over the Interstate 90 bridge between Seattle and Mercer Island before continuing to Bellevue and Redmond.

After the inaugural departure, passengers will be able to ride the 2 Line in both directions between International District/Chinatown, Judkins Park, Mercer Island and South Bellevue stations.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Community events at multiple stations

Community celebrations will continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at stations along the new alignment, including International District/Chinatown, Judkins Park, Mercer Island and South Bellevue.

Events will feature food trucks, live entertainment, giveaways, community resources and children’s programming.

Sound Transit is also hosting a "Discover. Stamp. Win!" activity. Participants who visit stations along the line can enter to win prizes, including round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines. Special gifts will be available for the first 1,000 participants who complete the activity.

Station-by-station highlights

Judkins Park Station — Hosted by the Northwest African American Museum, the celebration will include free, family-friendly activities, gathering spaces and entertainment.

Mercer Island Station — Hosted by the Mercer Island Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and opportunities to connect with local businesses.

International District/Chinatown Station — Live entertainment, children’s activities and community booths are planned.

South Bellevue Station — Activities include live entertainment, food, children’s activities, community booths and a touch-a-firetruck experience.

A one-car train crosses the I-90 floating bridge during pre-revenue operations on December 31, 2025. (Sound Transit)

Additional events across the system

Opening day events are also planned at other 1 Line and 2 Line stations:

Lynnwood City Center Station — Sno-Isle Libraries will host a "Book Stop" with a bookmobile, games, face painting, story time readings and giveaways.

Symphony Station — Seattle Symphony musicians will perform live.

Bellevue Downtown Station — The Bellevue Downtown Association will host live music, food trucks and community booths.

Spring District Station — Wright Runstad is planning a petting zoo, food trucks and vendor booths.

Redmond Technology Station — Microsoft will provide free food and coffee.

Marymoor Village Station — The Seattle Orcas will host activities including a cricket demonstration, a DJ and a chai drink truck.

Service details

Once service begins, the 2 Line will operate between Lynnwood and Redmond. The 1 Line will continue running between Federal Way and Lynnwood.

Trains on both lines will generally run from about 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and from 6 a.m. to midnight on Sundays. During peak hours, trains are expected to arrive about every eight minutes at new stations and every 10 to 15 minutes during off-peak times. Combined 1 Line and 2 Line service will run about every four minutes through Seattle’s downtown core between Lynnwood and International District/Chinatown Station.

Earlier in February, ORCA and Sound Transit announced that Tap to Pay is now available on Link Light Rail and other select public transit.

The Crosslake Connection is the final segment of East Link, approved by voters in 2008 under Sound Transit 2.

Sound Transit says additional art installations and exhibits highlighting people who live and work along the line will remain on display at stations for the next two months following opening day.

More details about opening day events and service updates are available on Sound Transit’s website.

