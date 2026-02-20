Copper wire theft disrupts 1 Line service between Federal Way, Angle Lake

The Brief Copper wire theft disrupted Sound Transit’s 1 Line between Angle Lake and Federal Way, with service restored Friday morning. Officials are investigating and increasing security measures as similar thefts have recently impacted light rail service. Separately, 2 Line service remains suspended in Redmond due to overhead system damage, with bus bridges in place.



Light rail service was restored for the 1 Line after a copper wire theft disrupted service between Angle Lake and Federal Way Thursday night into Friday morning.

Sound Transit said the incident happened at around 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, prompting bus bridges and shuttle train service during the suspension. 1 Line service resumed around 10:48 a.m. Friday.

Transportation officials are actively investigating the copper wire theft and will be increasing security measures, including adding cameras and enhanced monitoring.

Sound Transit says it has experienced multiple copper wire thefts recently, including one that affected trains during the busy morning of the Seahawks Super Bowl Championship parade.

Copper wire theft has become part of a broader national and international trend, with officials noting some recent incidents that were extremely brazen, including tampering with wires while trains are in service.

Separately, 2 Line service remains suspended between Overlake Village and Redmond Technology stations due to significant damage to the overhead contact system, not copper theft.

Field crews worked overnight on repairs, and a bus bridge is operating between Overlake Village and Downtown Redmond stations.

Sound Transit said safety its top priority is working to protect riders and transit infrastructure.

