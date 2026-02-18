The Brief Starting March 1, a mandatory 3% fee will be added to all Washington State Ferries fares purchased with a credit or debit card. Riders can bypass the extra cost by paying with cash at any staffed terminal ticket office or tollbooth, as the fee only applies to electronic financial transactions. State law mandates that the ferry system must notify customers at the point of sale and clearly itemize the 3% charge on all receipts.



Commuters and travelers using Washington State Ferries will soon see a slight increase in their bill if they pay with plastic.

What we know:

Beginning March 1, a new 3% transaction fee will be applied to all ferry fares purchased with a credit or debit card.

This cost-recovery mechanism, codified in state law, aims to offset the high costs associated with financial transaction processing for the state’s ferry system.

Whether you are buying a ticket in person at the terminal, using a self-service kiosk, or booking online, the fee will be a mandatory addition to both single-ride and multi-ride ticket purchases.

How to avoid the surcharge

What you can do:

For those looking to keep their travel costs down, there is a simple workaround: use cash. Because the 3% fee is specifically designed to recoup credit card and financial transaction costs, it does not apply to cash payments.

To avoid the extra charge, riders can pay with cash at any staffed tollbooth or terminal ticket office. However, keep in mind that most self-service kiosks and all online transactions are card-only and will automatically trigger the fee.

A move toward cost recovery

Dig deeper:

The change follows the passage of Senate Bill 5801 during the 2025 legislative session. Under the new law, Washington State Ferries (WSF) is required to implement mechanisms to recoup at least 3% in financial transaction costs.

According to the updated state code (RCW 47.60.860), these fees are designed specifically to "recoup" the expenses WSF incurs when passengers use credit cards. While the extra 3% might feel like a fare hike, the law explicitly states that these recovered costs cannot be considered "revenue" for the purposes of future fare setting.

What riders will see at the terminal

The state is mandating transparency regarding the new charge. Per the legislative requirements, Washington State Ferries must:

Notify customers of the fee at the point of sale.

Itemize the fee clearly on all customer receipts.

This ensures that riders know exactly how much of their payment is going toward the fare and how much is covering the card processing cost.

Legislative history

The backstory:

The bill that introduced this change moved through the Legislature in early 2025, passing the Senate in March and clearing the House in April. Governor Jay Inslee signed the measure into law on May 20, 2025, setting the stage for the March 1, 2026, implementation date.

For regular commuters, the 3% surcharge on multi-ride passes could add several dollars to each transaction. Switching to cash for in-person purchases remains the most effective way to bypass the new requirement.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Legislature and Washington State Ferries.

