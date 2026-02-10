Unclaimed $365K lottery ticket sold in Seattle

Someone in Seattle won a $365,000 lottery ticket prize last week. However, no one has come forward to claim it as of Tuesday.

Timeline:

On Friday, Feb. 6, the Washington Lottery's HIT 5 game had a $365,000 prize. Someone bought the winning ticket at a Hilltop Red Apple Market at 2701 Beacon Avenue South.

The winner has yet to claim this prize, however. The lottery organization allows winners a grace period of 180 days to claim their winnings.

In good news for the store, they will receive a $3,650 bonus for selling the ticket. The same location sold a $110,000 prize back in July 2025.

What happens if no one claims lottery winnings in Washington?

"By law, prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account. Each June, the surplus in the reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which supports education in Washington State." according to Washington's Lottery.

