Seattle shooting injures 2, police searching for suspect

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at an apartment near South Jackson Street and 20th Avenue South in the Central District. Officers are searching for two potential suspects, and there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public at this time.



Seattle police are investigating a shooting at an apartment that injured two people Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened around 3 p.m. in an apartment complex near South Jackson Street and 20th Avenue South in Seattle's Central District.

Police confirmed that two people, a man and a woman, were found injured by gunfire on the third floor. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, with the woman in serious condition and the man in critical condition.

Officers are actively searching for two potential suspects, identified as a man and a woman, who fled the scene before police arrived.

A Seattle Police cruiser sits outside a shooting scene at an apartment complex on Feb. 10, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The shooting does not appear to be random, and there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time, police said.

The apartment complex is locked up as police investigate the scene.

The public is asked to avoid the area as police investigate. Seattle PD will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

