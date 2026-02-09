Triple shooting investigation underway in Auburn, WA

The Brief Auburn police are investigating a shooting that injured three women Monday afternoon. The shooting happened inside the Phoenix Rising Apartments near the Auburn Municipal Airport. Police said a fourth person was found injured near the scene, unknown if they are another victim or a suspect.



Auburn police are investigating a shooting that injured three women Monday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Rising Apartments, located at 26th Street Northeast and I Street Northeast, near the Auburn Municipal Airport.

Auburn police on scene of a triple shooting on Feb. 9, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Auburn PD confirmed three women were found shot in an apartment, but are all in stable condition. They were all taken to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Police said there was a fourth person found near the scene with injuries, but it's currently unknown if they are another victim or a suspect.

Officers are actively investigating the shooting scene. The public is asked avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Auburn Police at 253-288-7403.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Savannah Guthrie releases new video: 'We believe our mom is still out there'

Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death revealed: Report

Tacoma, WA pet shelter offering Valentine's Day $14 pet adoption fees

Bad Bunny takes center stage for Super Bowl halftime show

Why is Marvel star Chris Pratt a Seattle Seahawks fan?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.