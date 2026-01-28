2 in custody after short pursuit, crash on I-5 in Auburn, WA

The Brief Two people were taken into custody Wednesday morning following a police pursuit that ended in a crash on northbound I-5 in Auburn. The incident began when a driver fled from troopers at a rest area, leading to a chase that ended after the vehicle's tires were spiked near Highway 18. While no injuries were reported, the crash blocked several lanes and caused a growing three-mile backup, leaving commuters facing significant delays.



Two people are in custody after a short chase and crash on I-5 in Auburn on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-5 near Highway 18.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said troopers were in contact with a driver at a rest area when they drove away.

After a short pursuit, the driver's tires were spiked and the driver was involved in a crash. No one was injured.

Johnson said two people were taken into custody.

Two people were taken into custody after short pursuit and crash on I-5 in Auburn on Wednesday, January 28. (Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson)

After 6 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation said the scene blocked several lanes and had caused a 3-mile backup and was growing.

Lanes slowly reopened after 6:45 a.m., but the backup extended to north of the Tacoma Dome.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

